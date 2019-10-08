Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (foot) is not in the starting lineup for Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Astros on Tuesday.

Diaz exited Game 3 of the ALDS on Monday with a sore foot and will be held out of the starting lineup Tuesday, although he remains on the team's active roster. Joey Wendle will start at third base, batting seventh.

More News
Our Latest Stories