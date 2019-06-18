Rays' Yandy Diaz: Nursing hamstring injury

Diaz isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Yankees due to a hamstring issue, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are holding Diaz out for the second straight day as a precaution, and they're optimistic that he won't require a trip to the injured list. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

