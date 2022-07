Diaz was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Saturday's game, but manager Kevin Cash said Diaz "should be OK," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The sinker from Jorge Lopez that hit Diaz was clocked at 98.2 mph, but apparently it caught him mostly on the meat of the left forearm. Cash intimated Diaz would have been lifted had the DH spot come back around Saturday, so it's worth keeping an eye out to see if Diaz plays in Sunday's first-half finale.