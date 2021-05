Diaz went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Teammates Willy Adames and Manuel Margot provided the biggest blasts of the night, but Diaz was productive with some "small ball" contributions. The 29-year-old's seventh multi-hit effort of the season snapped a brief 1-for-10 funk that had encompassed his prior four games.