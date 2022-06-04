Diaz went 1-for-1 with a double, three walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Diaz wasn't able to do a lot with the bat, but his continued solid plate discipline kept the line moving Friday. In his last four games, he's 5-for-11 with six walks and a hit-by-pitch. His walk rate for the season is at 16.9 percent, a strong mark even for the patient 30-year-old. Diaz sports a .271/.407/.361 slash line with three home runs, 12 RBI, 21 runs scored, four doubles and a steal through 177 plate appearances.