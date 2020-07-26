Diaz went 1-for-2 with two walks in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The slugger was able to get his first hit of the season after going 0-for-4 in Friday's opener, and he drew another pair of free passes after notching one walk in the first game of the season. Diaz has displayed a good eye at the plate with double-digit walk rates in two of his first three big-league seasons, and if his injury-shortened 2019 campaign is any indication, he's ready to complement that patience with robust power numbers; Diaz slugged 35 extra-base hits (20 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs) over 79 games last season before belting two homers in the AL Wild Card Game. Additionally, Juan Toribio of MLB.com previously reported that the 28-year-old was one of the most impressive all-around players in summer camp, leading manager Kevin Cash to remark that Diaz "just gets out of bed and hits."