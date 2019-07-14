Rays' Yandy Diaz: On bench for series finale

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Diaz started both games of Saturday's doubleheader, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run, double, walk and two runs. He'll likely just be getting a maintenance day in the series finale as Mike Brosseau fills in for him at the hot corner.

