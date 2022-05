Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The freshly activated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) will step in at first base for Diaz, who had drawn starts at the position in each of the Rays' last six games. Though Choi is back in the fold, Diaz is expected to play on a near-everyday basis while bouncing between the two corner-infield spots. Taylor Walls appears to be at greater risk of losing out on regular playing time following Choi's return.