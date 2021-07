Diaz (neck) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays will keep Diaz on the bench for the second day in a row after he was scratched ahead of Tuesday's 9-3 due to neck spasms. Diaz is considered day-to-day, and the Rays are hopeful that with some extra maintenance, he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. Ji-Man Choi will start at first base Wednesday in Diaz's stead.