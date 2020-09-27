Diaz (hamstring) went through what manager Kevin Cash labeled a "lighter day" of workouts Saturday, and optimism remains high for his availability early in the postseason, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz ran the bases and hit live pitching Friday, and although he wasn't as active Saturday, he remains on track to suit up sooner rather than later. Cash noted Diaz and fellow injured infielder Ji-Man Choi will have a more comprehensive workout again Monday, at which point there will be more clarity on both players for a postseason that begins Tuesday. Diaz will have some rust to work off when he does return, considering he last saw game action Aug. 31.