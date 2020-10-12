Diaz is out of the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the Rays' ALCS matchup with the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays will play their ninth postseason game Monday, but Diaz has cracked the lineup on only five occasions, with two starts coming versus left-handed pitchers. After missing the final month of the regular season with a hamstring injury, Diaz hasn't quite found his swing in the postseason with two hits (both singles) in 13 at-bats, though he's at least drawn eight walks while striking out only four times. Since he'll be sitting out against a right-hander (Lance McCullers) in Game 2, the righty-hitting Diaz could be ticketed for a short-side platoon role for the remainder of the Rays' postseason run.