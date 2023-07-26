Diaz (groin) is out of the lineup for the Rays' series finale with the Marlins and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Diaz will get examined after he exited Tuesday's 4-1 win with left groin tightness. According to Whitaker, manager Kevin Cash said that Diaz woke up Wednesday feeling no worse than Tuesday, so the Rays are optimistic that the 31-year-old won't have to go on the injured list as a result of the groin issue. Luke Raley will replace him at first base and will bat cleanup Wednesday.