Rays' Yandy Diaz: Pair of walks in return
Diaz (hand) went 0-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.
Diaz was making his return from an injured-list stint and was able to reach safely twice. The infielder is in the midst of a modest funk that predates his injury, as he's now 2-for-19 in the last five games in which he's registered any official at-bats.
