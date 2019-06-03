Rays' Yandy Diaz: Pair of walks in return

Diaz (hand) went 0-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Diaz was making his return from an injured-list stint and was able to reach safely twice. The infielder is in the midst of a modest funk that predates his injury, as he's now 2-for-19 in the last five games in which he's registered any official at-bats.

