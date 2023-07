Diaz went 3-for-4 on Friday against Atlanta.

After an explosion of power early in the season, Diaz has gone without a homer across his last 33 games. He's still found ways to produce, piling up 12 multi-hit efforts in that span to maintain a .295 average while also racking up 19 runs scored. Overall, Diaz has maintained a career-best .904 OPS across 332 plate appearances.