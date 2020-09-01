Diaz was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The injury knocked Diaz out of Monday's game against the Yankees and will evidently keep him sidelined for at least 10 more days. He reportedly had been dealing with the injury for a few days before it worsened Monday, but he doesn't expect a particularly lengthy stay on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Nate Lowe was recalled in a corresponding move, though it will be Joey Wendle who starts at third base Tuesday against the Yankees.