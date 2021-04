Diaz went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

The burly infielder's fifth-inning two-bagger snapped a 4-4 tie and gave Diaz his first first two RBI of the season. Through three games, the 29-year-old has shown encouraging signs of carrying over his strong spring work at the plate, collecting three hits overall and striking out only once.