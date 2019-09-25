Play

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Playing in instructional league

Diaz (foot) is expected to get at-bats in the instructional league, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Diaz, who has been sidelined since late July with a foot contusion. His timetable remains unclear, though a return during the postseason seems possible if the Rays make a deep enough run.

