Rays' Yandy Diaz: Posts four-hit game

Diaz went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a 6-1 victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had a very nice weekend at Fenway Park, but his hot streak really started at Comerica Park on Thursday. Diaz is 9-for-23 (.391) in the last five games. The bad news is that hot streak has produced eight singles with just one homer and two RBI. Diaz is batting .270 with 10 home runs, 24 RBI, 31 runs and one steal in 189 at-bats during 2019.