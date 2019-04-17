Diaz went 1-for-2 with an RBI on a sacrifice foul ball, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

After a hot start to the season, Diaz's bat has cooled off considerably. The 27-year-old is just 2-for-16 over the last five games, but his sharp eye at the plate has helped keep him on the bases by producing six walks over that span. Diaz sports an impressive .373 on-base percentage over his first 67 plate appearances, a figure that could mostly sustain over the long term if his past body of work in past various minor- and major-league stops is any indication.