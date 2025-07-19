Diaz went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two additional runs scored and a walk in Friday's 11-1 win over Baltimore.

Diaz established a season high in RBI on Friday, also tallying his 10th game of the year with at least three hits. The veteran infielder has now logged at least one knock in 10 of his first 13 outings during the month of July, continuing a red-hot stretch at the plate. Since the start of June, Diaz is slashing .362/427/.553 with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI over 171 plate appearances.