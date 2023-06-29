Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Diaz's fifth multi-hit effort in his last 11 games, a span in which he's gone 19-for-46 (.413) with three doubles, four RBI and nine runs scored. The infielder continues to hit for a lofty average, which rose to .322 following Wednesday's strong game. He's added a .928 OPS, 38 RBI, 52 runs scored and 16 doubles through 68 contests this season, a vast improvement on his usually lackluster counting stats. Barring a second-half collapse, Diaz is on pace for career numbers nearly across the board.