Rays' Yandy Diaz: Raps out three hits in loss
Diaz went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.
Diaz tried his best to set the table from the top of the order, but the hitters behind him repeatedly failed to get him around the bases. The 27-year-old's multi-hit effort was just the latest installment of his successful month at the plate, one during which he's generated a .326 average partly on the strength of four multi-hit tallies. Diaz has notably proven to be a rousing success as a leadoff hitter overall this season, as he's now hitting .360 with 10 extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 10 RBI out of that slotting in the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers,winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...