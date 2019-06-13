Rays' Yandy Diaz: Raps out three hits in loss

Diaz went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Diaz tried his best to set the table from the top of the order, but the hitters behind him repeatedly failed to get him around the bases. The 27-year-old's multi-hit effort was just the latest installment of his successful month at the plate, one during which he's generated a .326 average partly on the strength of four multi-hit tallies. Diaz has notably proven to be a rousing success as a leadoff hitter overall this season, as he's now hitting .360 with 10 extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 10 RBI out of that slotting in the lineup.