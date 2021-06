Diaz went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Diaz remains without a home run on the season and hadn't managed a multi-hit tally since May 20 prior to Friday. The 29-year-old does continue boasting an elite .388 on-base percentage thanks in large part to his 17.4 percent walk rate, which has also played an integral part in his current nine-game on-base streak.