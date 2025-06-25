Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Diaz collected hits in the first, third and fifth innings and came around to score in the latter. He's been on an unreal tear lately, collecting multiple hits in six straight contests and 11 times during his active 14-game hitting streak. During that span, he's gone 29-for-60 (.483), raising his season slash line to .289/.338/.470 with 29 extra-base hits and 36 runs scored.