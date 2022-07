Diaz (forearm) is starting at third base and batting leadoff Friday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz missed the Rays' final game before the All-Star break after he was hit in the forearm by a pitch Saturday, but he's locked and loaded to start the second half Friday. The 30-year-old owns a .294 average with three home runs, 26 RBI, 40 runs and a stolen base over 83 games this year.