Diaz (forearm) is starting at first base and batting leadoff Tuesday at Miami.

Diaz sat out the past two games due to soreness in his left forearm from a hit-by-pitch, but he'll return to the field Tuesday after Monday's team off day. The 32-year-old has carried a hot bat through 21 games in August with a .359/.410/.522 slash line, three homers, 15 RBI and 16 runs.