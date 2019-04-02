Diaz went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Rockies on Monday.

Diaz has opened the season with a five-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's flashed various aspects of his diverse offensive profile. The 27-year-old has logged a pair of doubles, a home run and three walks, and he's complemented it with just a single strikeout over his first 20 plate appearances. With an everyday job locked in and solid upside, Diaz's value should continue robust across all formats as the season unfolds.