Diaz went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Rockies on Monday.

Diaz has opened the season with a five-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's flashed various aspects of his diverse offensive profile. The 27-year-old has logged a pair of doubles, a home run and three walks, and he's complemented it with just a single strikeout over his first 20 plate appearances. With an everyday job locked in and solid upside, Diaz's value should continue robust across all formats as the season unfolds.

More News
Our Latest Stories