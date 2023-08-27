Diaz (forearm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Diaz's left forearm is still feeling sore after being hit by a pitch in Friday's 6-2 loss, but he'll avoid a trip to the injured list after a CT scan cleared him of any major damage. Though Diaz is out of the lineup for the second straight game, he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday and should settle back into the starting nine when the Rays open their two-game set in Miami on Tuesday.