Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains on roster

Diaz (foot) remains on the Rays' roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz left Game 3 of the ALDS against the Astros on Monday with a sore foot, a particularly concerning injury given that foot issues cost him much of the second half of the season. The issue evidently isn't too serious this time around, however, but it's not yet clear if he'll be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 4.

