Diaz (hamstring) has been staying off his right leg and remains without a timetable for return, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz went on the injured list Tuesday in the midst of a strong season that sees him slashing .307/.427/.386 across 138 pate appearances. Soft-tissue injuries can be notoriously tricky when it comes to a recovery timeline, and this report seems to imply Diaz is just in the early stages of his absence. Time is unfortunately working against the 29-year-old when it comes to returning before the regular season concludes, but with the Rays heading to the postseason, they could prioritize making sure he's healthy for the playoffs.

