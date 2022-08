Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz isn't known to be nursing an injury, but he'll find himself on the bench for the second time in three days nonetheless. Isaac Paredes will fill in at the hot corner in place of Diaz, who is slashing .218/.328/.418 with two home runs, five doubles, 12 RBI, eight runs and an 9:8 BB:K over 15 games in August.