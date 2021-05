Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Yoshi Tsutsugo will fill in at first base for Diaz, who has fallen into a 5-for-35 slump over his past 11 games. Meanwhile, Tsutsugo is slashing a .164/.233/.209 on the season, so he wouldn't appear to be a serious threat to unseat Diaz for an everyday role at this point.