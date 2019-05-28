Rays' Yandy Diaz: Return date remains uncertain

Diaz (hand) is eligible to come off the injured list Thursday but appears unlikely to do so, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He didn't touch a bat for the Cleveland series," manager Kevin Cash said. "I would imagine he will check on it today, but if it's still sore, he's got some time so we don't want to aggravate it, but hopefully he continues to make progress."

The lack of any recent physical activity on Diaz's part seems to imply that a Thursday return is likely premature. The infielder sustained his injury when he was hit by a pitch May 20, and he may well need a few days beyond the minimum IL stay to be able to swing a bat at full capacity.