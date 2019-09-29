Rays' Yandy Diaz: Returns from IL for finale

Diaz (foot) was activated off the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday's finale at Toronto, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has been sidelined with the bruised left foot since late July but will rejoin the Rays for the final game of the regular season. The 28-year-old will be limited to serving as the designated hitter during the playoffs, which begin with Wednesday's Wild Card Game in Oakland. Diaz will bat leadoff as the DH on Sunday, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.