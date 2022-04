Diaz (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. He'll start at first base and bat cleanup in the Rays' series finale with the Red Sox, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Diaz landed on the COVID-19 IL on Saturday but will rejoin the active roster after missing only one game. The 30-year is still in search of his first home run of 2022 and has a .275/.383/.325 slash line with two doubles, two RBI and five runs in 12 games.