Rays' Yandy Diaz: Returns to action
Diaz (general soreness) is in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz will return to action after getting a couple days to rest and recover from whatever minor issue he has been dealing with of late. Diaz will play third base and hit cleanup for the Rays on Tuesday.
