Diaz (dehydration) is leading off and playing first base against the White Sox on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz left Saturday's game while experiencing chest tightness and an elevated heart rate due to the dehydration, but is feeling well enough to hit leadoff against the White Sox for the series finale. The infielder has been excellent in 2023 with six homers, 14 RBI and a .310 average over 71 at-bats.