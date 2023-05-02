site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Diaz (shoulder) is back in the Rays' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz missed two games with a sore left shoulder but is back in there Tuesday following Monday's off day. He's at first base and batting leadoff against Roansy Contreras.
