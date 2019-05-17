Rays' Yandy Diaz: Returns to lineup
Diaz will start Friday against the Yankees after leaving Wednesday's game against the Marlins with ankle discomfort, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz appeared to roll his ankle while running the bases, but the issue never appeared to be a particularly significant one. He's healed up enough to play following Thursday's off day and will lead off and play first base in Friday's contest.
