Rays' Yandy Diaz: Riding pine Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Diaz is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.
Diaz is hitting .321 with six runs, six RBI, one home run and one steal in 17 games this month. Isaac Paredes is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
