Diaz, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Marlins on Saturday, has raised his average 149 points to .303 entering Sunday's action during the month of August.

Diaz opened the season squaring up on the ball well, but he was frequently hitting right at the defense for some unfortunate outs. As was likely to happen, he's started to see the ball fall a lot more often by maintaining the same line-drive-heavy batted-ball profile over time, resulting in the substantial improvement in his numbers. Diaz is also helping himself with a career-low 12.9 percent strikeout rate, an impressive figure he's complementing with an elite 17.4 percent walk rate. Factoring in Saturday's multi-hit effort, his 10th of August, he now boasts a .303 average and eye-popping .424 on-base percentage across 132 plate appearances.