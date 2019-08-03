Rays' Yandy Diaz: Runs on treadmill

Diaz (foot) ran on the treadmill for the first time since landing on the injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has been out since fouling a ball off his foot back on July 22. He's reportedly still feeling some discomfort, so his return doesn't appear imminent, but he's trending in the right direction. Matt Duffy has emerged as the everyday third baseman in Diaz's absence, though Diaz can also play first base or serve as the designated hitter.