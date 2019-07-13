Rays' Yandy Diaz: Scores thrice in second-half opener

Diaz went 2-for-6 with an RBI single and three runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Diaz helped the Rays get off to a hot start by contributing a timely single during a seven-run first inning. The talented 27-year-old sandwiched a pair of two-hit efforts around the All-Star break and is 12-for-38 (.316) with six doubles, four walks and 12 runs since June 29, a 10-game span.