Diaz went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Red Sox.

Diaz scored on a Wander Franco single in the first inning and on a Randy Arozarena double in the third. Diaz extended his hit streak to 11 games with Wednesday's two-hit outing. He has eight multi-hit performances during that span with just two strikeouts. During that time, Diaz increased his batting average from .257 to .295. The third baseman is slashing .500/.594/.654 across seven games in July.