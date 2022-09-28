Diaz was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Guardians, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Diaz was initially slated to lead off Wednesday but was removed from the starting nine less than an hour before the start of the game. While the team hasn't yet revealed the reason for scratching him from the lineup, it seems likely that it's related to the left shoulder soreness that kept him out for the last seven games. However, the 31-year-old will be available off the bench if needed Wednesday. Isaac Paredes will shift to the hot corner while Ji-Man Choi enters the lineup at first base.