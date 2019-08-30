Rays' Yandy Diaz: Shifts to 60-day IL

Diaz (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

When Diaz suffered a setback earlier this month, it was reported that he was likely done for the season. This move doesn't officially take him out of the mix for the rest of the year -- he'd be eligible to return for the final week or so -- but we've almost certainly seen the last of Diaz in 2019. Ricardo Pinto took his spot on the 40-man roster.

