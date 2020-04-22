Rays' Yandy Diaz: Shows spring pop

Diaz hit .345 (10-for-29) with a triple, two RBI, two walks and one run across 11 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' hottest hitters during the abbreviated exhibition slate, further solidifying his spot as a lineup fixture. Diaz slashed a solid .267/.340/.476 across a career-high 347 plate appearances in 2019, a line that was partly comprised of a carer-high 14 home runs. Diaz projects to frequently slot into the coveted leadoff role when the Rays face a left-hander in the coming season while also logging plenty of time against right-handed pitching.