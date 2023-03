Diaz is expected to be held out of Grapefruit League action until at least next Thursday due to a hip flexor injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's not clear when Diaz suffered the injury, but he hasn't played since Monday and is in line to miss several more days. It doesn't at this point appear to be anything that could prevent him from being available for Opening Day, but we'll have to track his progress. Diaz is slated to mostly play first base this season for the Rays.