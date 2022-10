Diaz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Diaz rejoined the lineup Friday after missing eight games with a shoulder injury and went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs, but he finds himself on the bench Sunday for a second straight contest. Isaac Paredes will receive another look at the hot corner in the series finale at Houston.