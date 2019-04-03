Rays' Yandy Diaz: Sitting out Wednesday
Diaz (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Diaz exited early Tuesday after tweaking his ankle, adding to the Rays' growing list of injured infielders that already includes Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Matt Duffy (hamstring). Fortunately for the Rays, Diaz doesn't look on track to join those other players on the injured list, as he said that he could pinch-hit Wednesday and expects to rejoin the lineup Friday in San Francisco, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Daniel Robertson will fill in for Diaz at the hot corner in the series finale with the Rockies.
